Smaller yet spectacular: Glasgow 2026 opens with promise of fresh start for CWG

King Charles III read aloud the message he had placed into the King's Baton at Buckingham Palace in March last year, which had since travelled through all 74 Commonwealth member nations during a 500-day global relay.

"It is my pleasure to declare the Games Open," King Charles III said on Thursday night before touching on the theme of connecting for a common future with hope.

The British Monarch said the Baton had carried an additional message urging efforts to rid oceans and waterways of plastic pollution, "which can impact on human health."

"Addressing plastic pollution complements the immense global efforts required to protect thirty per cent of the world's ocean by 2030," he said.

"Caring for the ocean's natural capital ensures our communities and businesses can continue to thrive and vital global food resources can be enhanced through the establishment of marine reserves and no-take zones, to restore threatened marine ecosystems and diminished fish stocks."