Slovenia's Slavko Vincic to referee FIFA World Cup final

"Playing with golden stripes is something beautiful. I am sure you agree with me. It's beautiful and it's absolutely great. As well, it's great that the referee will be Slavko Vincic," head of refereeing at FIFA, Pierluigi Collina said in a video shared by the sport's global governing body on X.

The other match officials are Tomaz Klancnik (assistant referee 1), Andraz Kovacic (assistant referee 2), Adham Makhadmeh (fourth official) and Mohammad Alkalaf (reserve assistant referee), FIFA said.

Spain or Argentina will claim ultimate glory in front of a crowd of over 80,000 at New York New Jersey Stadium, as they compete to be crowned FIFA World Cup™ champions.

World Cup winners in 2010, Spain are appearing in their second final, while Argentina are looking to lift the trophy for a fourth time following triumphs in 1978, 1986 and 2022 - also appearing in the 1930, 1990 and 2014 Finals.

The sides have only met once previously at the World Cup, when Argentina won 2-1 in 1966.