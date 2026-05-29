Sleep becomes cricket's newest performance frontier in era of relentless schedules

A T20 game ending close to midnight, adrenaline still surging through the body, an early morning flight to another city, a training session less than 12 hours away and another high-pressure match looming. In elite cricket's unforgiving calendar, recovery windows are shrinking rapidly, forcing teams and sports scientists to treat sleep not as passive rest but as a carefully monitored performance tool.

What was once considered a lifestyle issue has now become one of the most critical aspects of modern athlete management.

From wearable sleep trackers and recovery scores to circadian rhythm planning and jet-lag protocols, elite cricket is increasingly embracing sleep science in its pursuit of peak performance and injury prevention.