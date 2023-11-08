SLC forms new committee to uphold Transparency and Integrity

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in proactive step to uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the administration of cricket in Sri Lanka on Wednesday formed a new committee for prevention of corruption, malpractices, irregularities, misconduct, and failures safeguarding the autonomy of the institution



“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is committed to upholding the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the administration of cricket in Sri Lanka. In line with this commitment, SLC has taken a proactive step to invite respected individuals appointed by the Minister of Sports through a recent gazette notification to form an independent committee,” said the statement,” the SLC statement released on Wednesday read.

The committee will consist of the following distinguished members:

S. I. Imam, Retired Supreme Court Judge

Rohini Marasinghe, Retired Supreme Court Judge

Irangani Perera, Retired High Court Judge

The mandate of this committee, includes the following key responsibilities:

1. Inquiring into and recommending appropriate action in relation to the references contained in the Audit Report dated 11th September 2023, issued by the Auditor

2. Making recommendations and formulating strategic actions to ensure the prevention of corruption, malpractices, irregularities, misconduct, and failures as referred to in the aforementioned Audit Report.”

Earlier on Monday, Sri Lanka sports minister Roshan Ranasingha sacked the country's cricket board and appointed an interim committee headed by former cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga to assume control of SLC.

Hours after the decision, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe asked Ranasinghe for an immediate explanation as to why he had made such a move without consulting him or the cabinet.

According to widespread reports, he was made aware that the Sri Lanka Cricket Board had been suspended and an interim committee was appointed only through the news.

Later on Monday evening, the cabinet meeting was convened, where Ranasinghe was also present, a four-member cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister Ali Sabry including Ministers Kanchana Wijesekara, Manusha Nanayakkara and Tiran Alles was appointed to look into SLC's future activities and the gazette notification issued appointing the SLC interim committee members.

SLC also ensured determination to address any shortcomings or irregularities within its operation and also to take necessary actions to improve transparency and integrity.

SLC said, “SLC believes that this initiative reflects SLC’s determination to address any shortcomings or irregularities within its operations and to take necessary actions to improve transparency and integrity.

SLC values the public’s trust and is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of governance within cricket administration. We are confident that the committee will play a crucial role in ensuring that the sport of cricket in Sri Lanka is conducted with integrity, fairness, and adherence to best practices and to clear in misconception among the general public.”