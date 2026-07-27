Slavko Vincic, who officiated FIFA WC final, announces retirement

As the crowning glory of his farewell season, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) declared him the best referee of the World Cup, and in Italy he received the prestigious Giulio Campanati Award.

Vincic, 46, made his World Cup debut in Qatar, where he was assigned to two matches, and has added another three assignments to his tally during the 2026 tournament. FIFA 2026 final marked his sixth career World Cup match, and his fourth of this edition.

Among the highlights of his career is the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, one of the most prestigious appointments a European referee can receive. He has also officiated at the UEFA European Championship, World Cup qualifiers, the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Nations League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Born in Maribor on November 25, 1979, Vincic worked as the sixth referee at the 2012 European Championship and, together with the Slovenian team, reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship between Greece and Germany.