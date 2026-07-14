Slaven Bilic returns to Croatia job to succeed ''greatest'' coach Zlatko Dalic

He takes over a Croatia team which exited the World Cup amid a blizzard of recriminations. Its last-gasp equalizer was ruled offside over the lightest of touches detected by a sensor in the ball, ensuring a 2-1 loss to Portugal in the round of 32.

That ended nine years in charge for Dalic, who led Croatia to its only World Cup final in 2018, a loss to France, and then third place in 2022. The national soccer federation hailed him as the “greatest Croatian coach of all time” on a social media graphic when he stepped down last week.

Bilic was a standout defender on the team which was third at the 1998 World Cup, a landmark result for the then-newly independent nation. His last coaching job was with Saudi club Al Fateh from July 2023 to August 2024.