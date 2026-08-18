SL 84/4 chasing 372 as India close in on win in opening Test

Rising left-arm spinner Manav Suthar claimed 2/30 after taking 4/76 in the first innings to leave Sri Lanka needing another 288 runs on the final day.

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31 batting) was at the crease with first innings centurion Sonal Dinusha (25 batting) at stumps.

India, after bowling out Sri Lanka for 284, were dismissed for 193 in 48.5 overs in their second essay.