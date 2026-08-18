SL 84/4 chasing 372 as India close in on win in opening Test

GALLE: India moved closer to victory as Sri Lanka slipped to 84/4 while chasing 372 at stumps on day four of the opening Test here on Tuesday.
Rising left-arm spinner Manav Suthar claimed 2/30 after taking 4/76 in the first innings to leave Sri Lanka needing another 288 runs on the final day.
Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31 batting) was at the crease with first innings centurion Sonal Dinusha (25 batting) at stumps.
India, after bowling out Sri Lanka for 284, were dismissed for 193 in 48.5 overs in their second essay.
Rishabh Pant top-scored with 66 off 69 balls (8x4, 2x6), while Devdutt Padikkal followed up his first innings 167 with another crucial knock of 44 (75b).
Pacer Asitha Fernando grabbed 4/31 for Sri Lanka, while leftarm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 3/43.
India 462 and 193 all out in 48.5 overs (KL Rahul 35, Devdutt Padikkal 44, Rishabh Pant 66; Asitha Fernando 4/31, Prabath Jayasuriya 3/43, Lahiru Kumara 2/27).
Sri Lanka 284 and 84/4 in 34 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 31 batting, Sonal Dinusha 25 batting; Manav Suthar 2/30).