Skybags Partners with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Official Luggage Partner for 2026

CHENNAI: Skybags, a youth-centric brand, with a mission to help consumers move in style, known for its luggage and backpack range, launched its range of official licensed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) products as the team’s Official Luggage Partner for the upcoming 2026 season. The association marks Skybags’ strategic entry into sports; beginning with Cricket.
Speaking on the association, KS Viswanathan, Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) added, “We are delighted to welcome Skybags to the CSK family as our Official Luggage Partner. We can now offer our fans an additional way to celebrate their passion for CSK. We are sure that this partnership will add to our fan experience and create even stronger connections with our supporters.”
Commenting on the partnership, Atul Jain, Managing Director and CEO, VIP Industries Limited, said, “Cricket is deeply woven into India’s cultural fabric, and CSK is one of the most respected and successful franchises in the cricket league. CSK represents consistency, excellence, and talent nurturing values that resonate strongly with our brand.”