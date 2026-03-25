SKM CC earns 7-wicket win over Jupiter SC

CHENNAI: Skipper C Hari Nishaanth’s unbeaten 66 helped SKM CC to earn a seven-wicket win over Jupiter SC in the seventh round of the TNCA First Division League.
Resuming from eight for one, Jupiter was bundled out for 120 with left-arm spinners Rahil Shah (4/49) and M Ganesh Moorthi (4/39) sharing eight wickets between them. In reply, SKM CC chased down 122 with ease. Elsewhere, Singam Puli’s Abhishek Tanwar took six for 31, his first fifer this season, and debutant medium pacer Ashwin Murugesan took three for 44 to skittle out Vija CC for 118, securing a lead of 105. At close of play, Singam Puli was at 72 for 2, extending its lead to 177.
BRIEF SCORES: Globe Trotters 151 & 5/0 in 4 overs vs MRC ‘A’ 429/8 decl. in 98.4 overs (SR Athish 151, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 76, B Anirudh Sitaram 45, Vijay Shankar 40, R Srinivasan 3/116); Alwarpet 136 & 291/4 in 76 overs (Tushar Raheja 147, Manav Parakh 93 batting) vs Nelson 167 in 56.5 overs (Shivam Singh 48, P Vidyut 6/54,
Parth Bhut 4/53); Jolly Rovers 478 in 138.4 overs (R Vimal Khumar 212, B Indrajith 49, C Andre Siddarth 64, S Lakshay Jain 81, Daryl Ferrario 6/96) vs Sea Hawks 138/4 in 41 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 56); Singam Puli 223 & 72/2 in 32 overs (Ch. Jitendra Kumar 53 batting) vs Vijay 118 in 46.1 overs (Abhishek Tanwar 6/31, Ashwin Murugesan 3/44); Young Stars 584/7 decl. in 128 overs (S Shrenik 68, Rahul Ayyappan Harish 69, J Ajay Chetan 79, Nidhish S Rajagopal 201*, R Rohit 68*, V Arunachalam 3/66, RK Jayant 3/122) vs Grand Slam 122/2 in 50 overs; Jupiter 106 & 120 in 43.1 overs (M Ganesh Moorthi 4/39, Rahil Shah 4/49) lost to SKM CC 105 & 122/3 in 24 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 66*). Points: SKM 6 (15); Jupiter 0 (4)