SKM CC earns 7-wicket win over Jupiter SC

BRIEF SCORES: Globe Trotters 151 & 5/0 in 4 overs vs MRC ‘A’ 429/8 decl. in 98.4 overs (SR Athish 151, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 76, B Anirudh Sitaram 45, Vijay Shankar 40, R Srinivasan 3/116); Alwarpet 136 & 291/4 in 76 overs (Tushar Raheja 147, Manav Parakh 93 batting) vs Nelson 167 in 56.5 overs (Shivam Singh 48, P Vidyut 6/54,

Parth Bhut 4/53); Jolly Rovers 478 in 138.4 overs (R Vimal Khumar 212, B Indrajith 49, C Andre Siddarth 64, S Lakshay Jain 81, Daryl Ferrario 6/96) vs Sea Hawks 138/4 in 41 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 56); Singam Puli 223 & 72/2 in 32 overs (Ch. Jitendra Kumar 53 batting) vs Vijay 118 in 46.1 overs (Abhishek Tanwar 6/31, Ashwin Murugesan 3/44); Young Stars 584/7 decl. in 128 overs (S Shrenik 68, Rahul Ayyappan Harish 69, J Ajay Chetan 79, Nidhish S Rajagopal 201*, R Rohit 68*, V Arunachalam 3/66, RK Jayant 3/122) vs Grand Slam 122/2 in 50 overs; Jupiter 106 & 120 in 43.1 overs (M Ganesh Moorthi 4/39, Rahil Shah 4/49) lost to SKM CC 105 & 122/3 in 24 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 66*). Points: SKM 6 (15); Jupiter 0 (4)