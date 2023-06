Skipper Tamilselvan guides Nellai Nadar to win over PSBB

CHENNAI: J Tamilselvan (89 off 113 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) delivered a captain’s knock to help Nellai Nadar record a 103-run win over PSBB (KK Nagar) in the TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup inter-school tournament match hosted here on Tuesday.



BRIEF SCORES: Nellai Nadar 245/7 in 50 overs (J Tamilselvan 89, Raj Jamie Walsh 49, E Krish 44, S Saran 30, R Saharsh 3/52) bt PSBB (KK Nagar) 142 in 45.2 overs (Nakul Sankar 58, RT Jishnu 3/37). Lalaji Memorial Omega (CBSE) 177 in 47.5 overs (Thejeshwar Ganesh 27, Sashwath Vijay 48, S Rishwanth 28, Yoshin Gautam 4/33) lost to Sir Mutha School 181/4 in 34.5 overs (Vishal Ram 75*, V Mithun Vijay 35, Sachin Bhoopathy 34)