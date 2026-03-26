Skipper Gaikwad, Samson set to form CSK’s opening pair in IPL 2026

CSK who had a dismal campaign last year and their top order was a major weakness. They had tried multiple combinations, but all led to disaster. The five-time winners then tried Ayush Mhatre at the top, and he provided some brisk starts. But with CSK roping in Sanju Samson for IPL 2026, the franchise opted to go in with an experienced pair.

During the IPL 2026 captain's meet in Mumbai, Gaikwad was asked about CSK's opening combination, and the skipper confirmed that he will return to the top of the order, partnering with newly added member in Samson Samson was traded in from Rajasthan Royals to CSK ahead of the auction in a major move as the five-time champions traded out Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to RR.