Skipper Bhavika seals 3-0 win for India

CHENNAI: India Women’s U-19 skipper Bhavika Ahire continued her rich vein of form, with a 48-ball 50, batting alongside the talented Ira Jadhav (27 no) to take them home in the third T20I here on Saturday. Earlier in the clash, right-arm pacer Anaadi Tagde picked up figures of 2/24, with off-spinner Kashvi Kandikuppa striking twice, conceding just 16 runs.
Ahire was also named as the Player of the Series. The skipper put on an 84-run partnership for the third wicket, as India swept the series 3-0 against Sri Lanka U-19.
Sri Lanka Women (U-19) 116/7 in 20 overs No.3) Nethmi Upeksha 51 n.o, 60b, 5x4. (ramp) Anaadi Tagde 2/24, (offie) Kashvi Kandikuppa 2/16.
lost to India Women (U-19) 120/3 in 18.4 overs
(No.3) Ira Jadhav 27 n.o, (No. 4/lhb/skipper) Bhavika Ahire 50, 48b, 5x4
Result: India Women U-19 won by 7 wickets & took the series 3-0.
Player of the Match : Nethmi Upeksha (Sri Lanka Wu-19)
Player of the Series: Bhavika Ahire (India Wu-19)