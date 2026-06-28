Skipper Bhavika seals 3-0 win for India

CHENNAI: India Women’s U-19 skipper Bhavika Ahire continued her rich vein of form, with a 48-ball 50, batting alongside the talented Ira Jadhav (27 no) to take them home in the third T20I here on Saturday. Earlier in the clash, right-arm pacer Anaadi Tagde picked up figures of 2/24, with off-spinner Kashvi Kandikuppa striking twice, conceding just 16 runs.