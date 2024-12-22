Skipper Bhavik rescues TN

CHENNAI: Skipper SA Bhavik Dariyo’s innings of 94 helped Tamil Nadu score 210 against Pondicherry on the first day of fourth round of Elite E men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in Surat on Sunday.

Pondicherry off-spinner P Hari Prasath took five for 73. Medium pacer Pankaj Bhati took three for 45. Opener K Karun Dhanush contributed 55 (155b, 8x4).

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 210 in 85 overs (K Karun Dhanush 55, SA Bhavik Dariyo 94, P Hari Prasath 5/73, Pankaj Bhati 3/45) vs Pondicherry 0/1 in 2.5 overs