Skeet shooting at Asiad: Team bronze medals for both men and women

After three days of qualification rounds, the Indian trio of Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished with a combined score of 331 to finish third behind gold medallists China (357) and Kazakhstan (336) in the women's team event. It was the first ever Asian Games medal in the women's team skeet event for India.

Raiza and Parinaaz also made the individual finals but could not fetch a podium finish. While Raiza ended fourth after firing a score of 23, Parinaaz finished bottom of the heap with a total of 8.

In the men's competition, Anantjeet Singh Naruka (119), veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan (116) and Bhavtegh Singh Gill (111) snared the men's team bronze with a total score of 346.

Of the three, Asian Championships gold-medallist Anantjeet, who was also a silver-winner at the Games' previous edition, qualified for the individual final but could not fetch a medal.

Anantjeet fired 25 in the final, paying heavily for a couple of missed shots in the first series.