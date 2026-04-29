Six wickets in six balls: bowler achieves rare feat

STAFFORDSHIRE: Penkridge’s fast bowler Myles Davis completed a rare feat in cricket, taking six wickets in six balls against Pelsall in the Premier Division of the Staffordshire County League on Saturday.
The pacer Davis, who bowled the ninth over, caused havoc against Pelsall after starting the over with a wide. However, since that wide, the right-arm seamer transformed his fortunes, picking up two hat-tricks in the same over, leaving Pelsall devastated. Pelsall started the over with a score of 49/2 after eight overs.
Post that over, Pelsall were scrambling for runs, as they were reduced to 49/9, with the video of the last few wickets going viral on social media. "It's still a bit surreal, but it's an amazing achievement," Davis told BBC Midlands Today.
"I didn't know what to think, to be honest. When the fourth [wicket] happened I was just amazed and it just carried on. I couldn't believe it."
"A shout-out to my work colleague who covered me so I could actually play," Davis said.
"I don't think there's any topping that. I just have to try my best for the rest of the season. If it was to happen again it would be a miracle."