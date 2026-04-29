Six wickets in six balls: bowler achieves rare feat

The pacer Davis, who bowled the ninth over, caused havoc against Pelsall after starting the over with a wide. However, since that wide, the right-arm seamer transformed his fortunes, picking up two hat-tricks in the same over, leaving Pelsall devastated. Pelsall started the over with a score of 49/2 after eight overs.

Post that over, Pelsall were scrambling for runs, as they were reduced to 49/9, with the video of the last few wickets going viral on social media. "It's still a bit surreal, but it's an amazing achievement," Davis told BBC Midlands Today.