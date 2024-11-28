Six-wicket win for TN women

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu eased to a six-wicket win over Hyderabad in the fourth round of the Group A of the BCCI women’s U-15 one day tournamentat Shivamogga, Karnataka on Wednesday.

Off-spinner RS Varsha was the pick of the bowlers taking four for 30 as Hyderabad could only manage 102 for nine. Hyderabad skipper V Jeniksha was the top-scorer with 25. In reply, TN chased the score down in 29.1 overs with opener S Samyuktha Saranya remaining unbeaten on 46.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 102/9 in 35 overs (V Jeniksha 25, RS Varsha 4/30) lost to Tamil Nadu 103/4 in 29.1 overs (S Samyuktha Saranya 46*, Shaik Aisha 2/13)