Six-wicket win for Friends CC in Villupuram league

CHENNAI: Friends CC recorded a six-wicket win over Valavanur CC in the first division of the TNCA Villupuram DCA League.

After bundling out Valavanur CC for 79 with P Karthick (4/9) and B Raji (3/19) doing the damage with the ball, Friends CC chased the target down in 7.4 overs. In a second-division match, SGCC earned a 40-run win over Karna CC.

V Gokul Raj played a starring role with the ball taking four wickets for 12 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: I – DIVISION: Valavanur CC 79 in 16.5 overs (B Raji 3/19, P Karthick 4/9) lost to Friends CC 80/4 in 7.4 overs

II – DIVISION: SGCC 129 in 24.2 overs (J Chandru 50, M Suresh 3/22, S Sivabalan 3/20) bt Karna CC 89 in 16.5 overs (V Gokul Raj 4 /12); Sakthi CC 58 in 18.1 overs (S Rajesh 3/5, T Periyana Samy 3/22) lost to Ammu CC 59 for no loss in 6.5 overs (S Sivaraj 37*); Mundiyampakkam CC 183/5 in 25 (S Karthik 54, S Karthivel 35) bt Ny.Yg Indiyan CC 168/8 in 25 overs (M Jayachan-dran 41, K Kalaimannan 50, S Karthi 4/31).