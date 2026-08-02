Sivaraj, Kamali reign supreme in Point Break Challenge

CHENNAI: Finals day of the Point Break Challenge — Stop 3 of the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) National Surf Series — turned into a hometown celebration as Mahabalipuram’s own Sivaraj Babu and Kamali Moorthy stormed to titles on home waves.
Sivaraj Babu was in commanding form in the Men’s Open, topping the final to continue his run of back-to-back titles. Kamali Moorthy was simply unstoppable, sweeping two crowns in a single day — winning both the Women’s Open and the 18 & Under Girls to underline her status as one of India’s brightest talents.
The finals also belonged to the next generation. Junior surfer Harish P lit up the day by battling all the way into the Men’s Open final against the country’s best — a breakout performance for the young charger. In the 18 & Under Boys, Som Sethi claimed his first U-18 title, with Tayin Arun runner-up once again — repeating his second-place finish from Mangalore. Prahalad Sriram took the 14 & Under Boys crown.
In the stand up paddle divisions, Sekar Pachai was untouchable, powering to the SUP Technical Men title, while Rajesh D captured the SUP Technical 18 & Under.
With the trophies decided at Mahabalipuram, the national series now heads to the Covelong Classic (Kovalam).