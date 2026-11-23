But India captain Shubman Gill had to put personal equations aside while leaving Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand.

Gill and Siraj made their Test debuts together in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2020 and have shared a close bond since then.

But for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, Gill felt the need to go with bowlers who were in better form.

“Siraj is a great player and a great bowler who has done very well for India, but before all of that, he's a really good friend of mine. We made our debut together and even before playing for India, we were really good friends.

“So, leaving him out was actually a very tough decision for me as well. But sometimes you have to see which bowlers are in form, which bowlers are bowling the best,” Gill said.

The India skipper said he had personally spoken to Siraj before the match to inform him about the decision to bench him, although he was unsure whether his friend agreed with the call.

“I had this conversation. I told him before the match that he's going to miss this match. I don't know if he agreed or not, but he understood what was the logic behind it. He understood why we picked someone else ahead of him.

“I think in every player's career or life, there's a phase where you're not going to be at the peak of your career. And I think he understands that.

“As long as the player is willing to work hard and come back, that is always a positive sign for us. And he's one of those characters who always wants to come back and do well for the team,” he added.