Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the game's greatest, dies

He was 89, and his death leaves a legacy that transcends generations.

The death of the former West Indies captain was confirmed by his son Daniel.

Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, in 1936, Sobers was exactly 11 days shy of completing his 90th birthday.

Widely regarded as the game's greatest all-rounder, Sobers played 93 Tests and scored 8,032 runs at 57.78 with 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries between March 1954 to April 1974.

A left-handed batter, who also could also bowl left-arm pace, wrist spin and orthodox spin, Sobers claimed 235 wickets in Test cricket. He played in a solitary ODI, taking one wicket. He was also a splendid fielder.

He was also the first-ever batter to have hit six sixes in an over in First-Class cricket, playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968.

"A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers," wrote Cricket West Indies (CWI) on X.