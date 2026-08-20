Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa loses to Wesley So in Armageddon and ends second

After drawing with Anish Giri of the Netherlands in the final Classical game, Praggnanandhaa forced a tiebreaker against Wesley So who was leading the tournament for most of the rounds. Wesley So was able to play out a draw with black pieces to win the tournament, which is a part of the Grand Chess Tour.

The rules clearly stipulated that the tied players would play two rapid games. If the tie is still unresolved, one final Armageddon with five minutes for white and four for black will be played, wherein black wins the match if he draws.