Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa beats Vachier-Lagrave to rise to joint lead

The victory took Praggnanandhaa to five points out of a possible eight and the Indian is now assured of a place in the Grand finale scheduled later this year.

On a day when Wesley played another draw with compatriot Sevian Samuels, Javokhir Sindarov won his third game on the trot to be within striking distance of the leaders on 4.5 points. On the receiving end was Jorden van Foreest of Holland who continues to trail the field.