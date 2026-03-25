Sinner surpasses Djokovic’s 10-year Masters 1000 record

Italian world number two Sinner, 24, recorded his 25th and 26th straight sets at the sport’s highest level of tournaments below the Grand Slams in a commanding 71-minute 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Sinner had equalled 24-time major champion Djokovic’s previous record of 24 straight sets won in beating Damir Dzumhur in his opening match.

“I am very happy. This sport is unpredictable, so we try to keep attention as much as we can and we’ll see what is coming in the next round,” Sinner said.