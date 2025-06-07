Sinner sinks Djokovic to set up final clash against Alcaraz at French Open

PARIS: June 7 World No. 1 Jannik Sinner notched a 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3) triumph against three-time champion Novak Djokovic in a heavyweight semifinal clash at the French Open on Friday, and will meet defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Djokovic, the men's record 24-time Grand Slam champion, was overwhelmed by Sinner's power and precision from the baseline and on serve on Court Philippe-Chatrier, reports Xinhua.

Sinner became only the second Italian man to reach the final at Roland-Garros after Adriano Panatta, the 1976 champion.

"It was such a special occasion for me, playing against Novak in the semifinal of a Grand Slam," said Sinner. "It's just amazing, and I had to step up and play the best tennis I could. I'm very happy how I handled the situation, but this shows again what a role model he is for all of us and especially for us young players."

"What he is doing is incredible and I wish him only the best for the rest of the season. I think we are all very lucky to see him playing such high-level tennis, it's amazing."

In the first set, Sinner performed more steadily, taking the opening set 6-4 with a break in the fifth game.

Djokovic started stronger in the second, but it was Sinner who broke first for a 5-3 lead. Djokovic held serve in the ninth game and then broke Sinner's serve in the 10th game while serving for the set, leveling the score at 5-5.

Sinner stayed composed and secured another break, eventually taking the second set 7-5.

Both players delivered top-level tennis in the third set, which ultimately went into a tense tiebreak. Sinner proved to be more clutch in the decisive moments, winning the tiebreak 7-3.

In his post-match press conference, 38-year-old Djokovic reflected on the uncertainty of his future following the loss.

"This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end," said Djokovic.

"If this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd."

"Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know. That's all I can say for the moment," he added.

Earlier in the other semifinal, Alcaraz led 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0 against Lorenzo Musetti when the eighth-seeded Italian retired with a leg injury.

Sinner, who has yet to lose a set in the tournament, is now looking to avenge his loss to Alcaraz in last year's semifinal, when he was defeated in five sets.

Alcaraz has won his last four matches against Sinner, including the Italian Open final in May when Sinner returned from a three-month doping ban.

"Sunday is going to be very difficult, I know my head-to-head lately doesn't look great against Carlos but let's see what I can do," said Sinner.