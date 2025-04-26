Sinner plots comeback as Italian Open nears after doping ban

NEW DELHI: After three months of turbulence and introspection away from competitive tennis, Jannik Sinner is preparing to step back onto the court, carrying with him the weight of expectation, redemption, and renewed ambition.

The 23-year-old Italian, who has held onto his world number one ranking despite a doping suspension, is set to make his much-anticipated return at the Italian Open in Rome, beginning May 7.

Sinner’s absence has been both headline-grabbing and complicated. Having won the Australian Open at the start of the season, he appeared poised for a dominant year. However, two positive tests soon clouded his rise, triggering an investigation.

Although initially cleared, Sinner ultimately accepted a three-month ban in February following a negotiated agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency. His suspension ends on May 4, allowing him to rejoin the tour just in time for his home tournament.

Despite the disruption, Sinner remains firmly atop the ATP rankings, a position solidified after his nearest rival, Alexander Zverev, suffered an early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters. Yet Sinner is the first to admit that the road back will not be straightforward.

“We're training very hard. Hopefully, we'll get some momentum going again ahead of the clay season. It certainly won't be easy for me,” Sinner told foreign media. “The first games will be really difficult. But hopefully, I'll be able to get back into the rhythm and then we'll see how it goes.”

Since returning to training on 13 April, Sinner has focused intently on rebuilding his fitness, with a particular eye on being sharp for the French Open, which kicks off on 25 May. He recently trained with Jack Draper, Britain’s rising star and world number six, at the scenic Tennis Club de Beaulieu in France, adding match-style sessions to his physical preparation.

The layoff, Sinner reflects, was not entirely negative. In fact, he suggests it offered an unexpected silver lining.

“I think at the beginning of the three months, it was quite nice,” Sinner admitted. “A bit of time away from all the grind. I spent time with family and friends. I was doing new things and getting to know myself better, finding out where I stand. I think it helped me a lot.”