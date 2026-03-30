Sinner follows Sabalenka''s lead with a ''Sunshine Double,'' beating Lehecka in Miami Open final

The last male player to complete the double winning Indian Wells followed by Miami in the same season was Roger Federer in 2017. Sinner is the first male to do so without dropping a set in either tournament.

“It's very, very special moment,'' Sinner said. “Coming here, performing in a good way after Indian Wells, means a lot to me. Physically, it's tough when you come here (from California). You're a little bit tired, but the motivation is very high.''

The second-seeded Sinner didn't let either of the two 90-minute rain delays slow him. He notched 10 aces in the final, and 70 in the tournament for the second-most of his career. He often had No. 21 Lehecka running from side to side with his precise, deep groundstrokes.

Sinner, 24, won his first 23 first-service points — a streak that lasted midway into the second set.