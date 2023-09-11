Singto, Assisi heap praises on RFYS as tournament enters sixth season

MUMBAI: The sixth season (2023/24) of Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) is set to kick off on September 11, 2023, with matches being held in Hyderabad and Champai (Mizoram).

The five-month-long tournament featuring over 24,000 athletes from over 1650 teams will be held across 18 centres spanning over 30+ districts, including Ahmedabad, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Goa, North Kerala, South Kerala, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Jamshedpur, Haryana, Assam, Punjab, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, and Kolhapur.

High female participation

RFYS is focusing on enhancing the participation of girls in the tournament. In the 2023/24 season, they will introduce the U-15 age group category in addition to the U-19 category for girls.

RFYS also plans to upskill over 1,000 coaches and match officials, including 300 women.

The tournament is held for under four age Categories, U-15 & U-19 for girls; U-15, U-17, U-19, U-21 for boys

More than 2900 matches to be played in the upcoming RFYS season.

Thangboi Singto, Head Coach, Hyderabad FC expressed, “A big shout out to RFYS as they gear up for an exciting sixth season. I believe this is one of the most extensive and inclusively well-organized football events for school and college players all over the country. Many players have benefited from developing not just their sporting performances but also their overall personalities. My best wishes to all the players, coaches, and organisers involved in yet another spectacular sporting extravaganza. May it help not only to build athletes but also great citizens. All the best.”

Speaking on the launch of the season, the Reliance Foundation Spokesperson said, “The Reliance Foundation Youth Sports football tournament was envisioned as a platform to grow the Indian football ecosystem by increasing the talent pool in the country and fostering the holistic development of the sport. Over the years, we have continued to expand the program and today it stands as one of the leading grassroots football development tournaments in the country. We remain committed to growing the football landscape in the country with a 360-degree and inclusive focus on players, coaches, and referee’s development.”

Talking about the upcoming season, Defender Melroy Assisi, Punjab FC said, “Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) is a good stage for Indian footballers to showcase their talent. I played two seasons of RFYS and thereon I was scouted for the Chennaiyin FC reserve. Furthermore, I have played for many professional clubs in India and finally I am here at Punjab FC gearing up for our first ISL season. Reliance Foundation has helped me get the exposure and I am grateful for it to be a part of my journey.”