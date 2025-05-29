Begin typing your search...

    Singapore Open badminton: Satwik-Chirag in quarters; Prannoy bows out

    The Indians won 19-21 21-16 21-19 in a gruelling contest that lasted one hour and 14 minutes. They will face second seeded Malaysian team of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the next round.

    AuthorPTIPTI|29 May 2025 3:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-29 09:31:09  )
    Satwik-Chirag 

    SINGAPORE: The Indian men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open badminton tournament after rallying to beat seventh-seeded Indonesian pair of Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani here on Thursday.

    It was a commendable performance by the Indian duo, which is making a comeback after battling fitness issues for the past few weeks.

    However, there was disappointment for India in the men's singles competition as H S Prannoy bowed out following a 16-21 14-21 loss to Frenchman Christo Popov in the pre-quarterfinals.

    Satwik-ChiragHS PrannoyIndian badminton
