Sindhu storms into semis; Tanvi crashes out

The third-seeded Indian outclassed Chinese Taipei's Chen Su Yu 21-6, 21-9 in a one-sided quarter-final contest that lasted just 27 minutes. Sindhu next faces top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who ended the impressive run of Indian teenager Tanvi Sharma with a 21-14, 21-14 victory in 32 minutes.

Sindhu incidentally holds a narrow 15-13 head-to-head advantage over the world No. 3 Japanese. Sindhu dominated proceedings from the outset, using her superior reach and court coverage to keep her opponent under constant pressure. She raced through the opening game before maintaining the momentum in the second to seal her place in the last-four.