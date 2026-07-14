Sindhu sails into Japan Open second round; Dhruv-Tanisha too progress

World No. 10 Sindhu, a 2019 world champion, produced a compact performance to notch up a 21-14 21-11 win over Wong, ranked world No 37, in the opening round.

India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto too advanced to the second round after defeating Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Julie Macpherson 21-16, 21-14 in their mixed doubles opener.

However, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde bowed out in the opening round after losing 11-21, 10-21 to top seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping of China.