Sindhu, Lakshya enter Thailand Open quarters, Srikanth out

The world No. 4 Indian duo will next meet the sixth-seeded Japanese combination of Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami.

However, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth crashed out after going down 16-21, 21-11, 18-21 to Chinese Taipei's world No. 47 Su Li Yang in a hard-fought contest lasting one hour and 10 minutes.

It was also the end of the road for young Devika Sihag, who had clinched her maiden Super 300 title at the Thailand Masters earlier this year. She lost 21-23, 11-21 to Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh.