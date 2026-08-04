Sindhu gets 9th seed, Satwik-Chirag are 5th in BWF World C'ships

Sindhu is the current Japan Open champion, while Satwik and Chirag are the 2022 Asian Games gold medallists.

India have two entries each in all the five categories of the championships with at least one seeded entry in four of the five categories.

Apart from Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag, former world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen has been seeded 14th in men's singles and the mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are seeded 15th.

While the players qualified for the prestigious championships based on their world rankings of April 28, 2026, the seedings were decided on the basis of world ranking on July 28, 2026.