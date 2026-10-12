Sindhu faces nemesis An Se-young, Lakshya gets Chou test at Denmark Open

What the 31-year-old would be concerned about is the fact that she has lost all her 10 previous clashes against An.

In men's singles, Lakshya will be keen to rediscover his best form after an underwhelming Asian Games individual campaign. His fortunes have oscillated wildly in the past two years.

Lakshya had finished runner-up at the All England Championships for the second time earlier this year, four years after his first final appearance in 2022.

He is also the only Indian men's singles player to have reached an Olympic semi-final in 2024.