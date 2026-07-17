Sindhu enters semis of Japan Open

The 31-year-old Indian, the 2019 world champion, will feature in the last four of a Super 750 event for the first time since the Denmark Open in 2023. It is also her third semifinal appearance of the season, following impressive runs at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 and the Australian Open Super 500.

Ironically, Okuhara had herself benefited from a withdrawal in the pre-quarterfinals, progressing after South Korea's An Se-young pulled out with a left foot injury.

Sindhu's reward is a semifinal clash against Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei, who brushed aside South Korea's Sim Yu Jin 21-10, 21-12 to secure her place in the last four at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.