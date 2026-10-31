Sindhu enters back-to-back finals

Sindhu, who finished runner-up at the French Open last week, continued her impressive run with a 21-13, 21-16 win over world No. 53 Anmol in a lopsided 32-minute semifinal.

Anmol, 19, was playing in just her second Super 500 semifinal, having reached the last four at the Arctic Open last year.

The only previous meeting between the two Indians was at the Syed Modi India International in 2024, where Sindhu registered a straight-game win over her young compatriot.

It was a similar story on Saturday as Sindhu's attacking game, precise net play and wider repertoire of strokes ensured that Anmol, a member of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the 2024 Asia Team Championships, could not put her illustrious compatriot under pressure.