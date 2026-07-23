Sindhu bows out early from China Open

Sindhu lost 21-16 20-22 18-21 in the energy-sapping match lasted close to one and a half hour. The 30-year-old Hyderabadi had entered the tournament on a high after winning the Japan Open last week, ending a lengthy title drought.

That the match was going to be a closely fought affair was evident in the opening game itself in which Sindhu rallied from 7-13 to be 16-16.

The Indian then reeled off five consecutive points to grab the early advantage.