Sindhu, Ayush, Unnati progress; Lakshya exits Asian Games in second round

World No. 11 Sindhu, who won her maiden Super 750 title at Japan a few months back, saw off Chinese Taipei's world no. 17 Chiu Pin-chian 21-19 21-14 in the women's singles second round.

Sindhu, who had received a bye in the opening round, will face Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki next.

Ayush, a finalist at Badminton Asia Championships, brushed aside Kazakhstan's Makhsut Tajibullayev 21-7 21-7 in the second round to set up a meeting with third seed Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei.

In women's singles, Unnati Hooda, a winner of three BWF super 100 titles, defeated Malaysia's Ling Ching Wong 21-14, 20-22, 21-19 to progress to the women's singles third round. She will face Indonesia's sixth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani.

Earlier in the day, Lakshya lost to former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in three games.