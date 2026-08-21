Sindhu, Ayush bow out; Treesa-Gayatri, Satwik-Chirag enter World Championships quarters

Sindhu vs Wang

Sindhu had a flawless record against the Chinese in the World Championships and the world No 9 Indian, playing at her 11th World Championships, entered the match with a 3-5 head-to-head record against Wang.

The two traded some good rallies early on before a lovely return of serve gave Sindhu a two-point advantage at the mid-game interval.

The Chinese surged ahead 14-9 and with unforced errors flowing from her blade, Sindhu slipped 10-18 behind. She responded with two sharp cross-court smashes to stay afloat, but another attempt floated long to make it 19-11 in Wang's favour.

Wang earned nine game points when Sindhu found the net again. The Indian then faltered in a net duel, allowing the opening game to slip away.

Sindhu started the second game strongly, going 3-0 up. At 5-3, she sent a lift long after a 47-shot rally, but responded immediately with a superb cross-court return that left Wang stranded. However, Sindhu's unforced errors allowed Wang to stay within touching distance at 7-9.

The Indian managed to take a three-point lead into the interval after Wang sailed one long.

Wang quickly erased the deficit after Sindhu made errors at the net and from the back line. Sindhu was polished around the net, but simple mistakes made it difficult for her to sustain pressure.

Wang soon narrowed the gap to 12-13 with a smash. Sindhu responded with a forehand cross-court smash, followed by another brutal winner after a long rally, restoring her lead at 15-13 and maintained it at 17-15. Wang eventually lifted long to hand Sindhu five game points.

She failed to negotiate a tight net dribble on the next point, and the match went to a decider.

Sindhu carried the momentum into the third game, opening up leads of 4-1 and then 7-4. She dictated the pace and attacked whenever the opportunity presented itself. But a few errors, including missed sidelines, a smash into the net and a shot that went long, gradually allowed Wang to claw her way back to 7-8.

The duo moved from 9-9 to 10-10 before a misjudgement from Wang gave Sindhu an 11-10 lead.

Sindhu extended her advantage to 13-10, but Wang once again fought back. A body smash, followed by a wide shot from Sindhu, put Wang ahead. Another error from the Indian, this time into the net, handed Wang five straight points.

A down-the-line smash from Sindhu finally ended the run, making it 15-15. Wang then went long, allowing Sindhu to regain the lead at 16-15.

It was then the match turned. Sindhu hit wide on the next point, and while chasing the shuttle, Wang fell flat and immediately clutched her left thigh after appearing to suffer a cramp. Following a medical timeout, Wang returned to action with the score level at 16-16.

Sindhu's net error was cancelled out by a misjudgement from Wang at the sideline. A smash put Wang ahead 18-17. Another excruciating 54-shot rally followed, ending with Sindhu going long. Wang, however, was now clutching her right thigh.

Sindhu then smashed into the net to hand Wang three match points. The Chinese player collapsed on the court after converting the point.