Sindhu assumes full voting position on BWF Council

The Indian badminton ace has been a part of BWF Athletes' Commission since 2017 and has been a BWF Integrity Ambassador since 2020. Last December, the Indian ace was elected Chair of the BWF Athletes’ Commission for the 2026–2029 term.

After completing the formal votting process, Sindhu officially entered the BWF Council at the end of 2025. She made her first appearance before the global badminton membership during the BWF Annual General Meeting in Horsens, marking the beginning of her tenure within the sport’s highest governing body.