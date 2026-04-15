Sindarov set to challenge Gukesh for World title

Prior to the tournament, all eyes were on Fabiano Caruana, Anish Giri and Hikaru Nakamura. However, it has been quite the fairy tale for the 20-year-old, who not only turned up trump but also was by fair distance, the best in the tournament, with two points differentiating him and Giri at the top of the FIDE Candidates 2026.



The Uzbek international completed his dream run, holding Giri in the penultimate round of the Candidates despite his opponent having a small edge during one point of the clash.