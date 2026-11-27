"It was super interesting. After the opening, it felt like it was not going to be very interesting, but as usual with both of us, we always find some way to create chances.

"I think it was most stressful for him, because I always had enough time on the clock, so it was not too stressful for me. But it was a little stressful when he had about 7 seconds for the last move. That was stressful. But other than that, it was all good”, the Indian ace said.

Gukesh also credited his team for the opening preparation.

“I'm pretty happy with how the opening went, and a lot of credit to my team, who prepared this line”.

On the pressure of three successive draws, Sindarov said he was not thinking too much about the scores, while Gukesh felt there was still a long way to go in the 14-game contest.

“There is always pressure in every game of the match. Three draws sound like a big thing, but it's in the context of 14 games, so we're not even anywhere close to halfway. It's a long match. We are both trying, we are both playing good chess, and we are both strong opponents, so it's not easy to win a game whenever you want to," Gukesh said.