Silver Strikers lift TNCA Freyer Women’s Trophy

However, the Strikers made hard work of the run chase, with Trisha Madhu scoring an unbeaten 42, chasing down the total with one ball to spare, lifting the TNCA Freyer Trophy Women’s T20 Tournament.

Brief Scores: Blue Avengers 126/8 in 20 overs (Eloksi Arun 71 no) lost to Silver Strikers 128/5 in 19.5 overs (Trisha Madhu 42 no)