Silver lining, but no gold again for India as Abhay, Anahat falter

For Abhay, the defeat was also a lesson in handling the biggest moments.

"His composure in big matches is something to learn from. Every win or loss is a lesson to take back home, and that’s exactly what I’ll be doing."

The Indian felt Eain Yow's relentless pressure eventually told.

"He was playing the better squash and put more work into me. It started paying off for him after a few points."

Abhay, however, has little time to dwell on the disappointment, with the race for qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics still on his radar.

"It's a bit tough to say much at the moment, but there’s still another shot at the spot. Hopefully, things will fall into place, and I’ll be able to get it,” he said.

For Abhay, the silver came with an especially painful rider -- a gold would have meant an automatic ticket to Los Angeles, where squash will make its Olympic debut in 2028.

"I'm just going to go back to the drawing board with my team, and we’ll see what we can do.”

Anahat, meanwhile, ran into an opponent who simply refused to allow her into the match.