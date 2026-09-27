Silver lining, but no gold again for India as Abhay, Anahat falter

The Indian had his chances in a fiercely contested opening game but could not convert the pressure into a lead.

Eain Yow repeatedly pinned him deep on the left side, forcing him into awkward retrievals, while a string of unforced errors, obstruction calls and a couple of costly tins kept the Malaysian ahead.

At 9-10, Eain Yow produced the decisive passage of play, working the ball into the difficult left-hand corner. Abhay could not extract enough from the retrieval and the Malaysian pocketed the game after a 21-minute battle.

The contest tilted sharply after that. Eain Yow tightened his lines along the side walls, denied Abhay the width to open up the court and maintained impeccable length. Whenever Abhay managed to apply pressure, the Malaysian absorbed it patiently before changing the pace with a deft drop or boast.

The result was a familiar squash pattern: Abhay was forced to cover increasingly more court, his retrievals became more desperate and the errors began to flow.

"I'm disappointed with today, but respect to my opponent. He was better than me today and deserved the win. He played well in every aspect of the game. His experience came in handy. He’s played in an Asian Games final before, so I think that made a bit of a difference," Abhay said.

For Abhay, the defeat was also a lesson in handling the biggest moments.

"His composure in big matches is something to learn from. Every win or loss is a lesson to take back home, and that’s exactly what I’ll be doing."

The Indian felt Eain Yow's relentless pressure eventually told.

"He was playing the better squash and put more work into me. It started paying off for him after a few points."

Abhay, however, has little time to dwell on the disappointment, with the race for qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics still on his radar.

"It's a bit tough to say much at the moment, but there’s still another shot at the spot. Hopefully, things will fall into place, and I’ll be able to get it,” he said.

For Abhay, the silver came with an especially painful rider -- a gold would have meant an automatic ticket to Los Angeles, where squash will make its Olympic debut in 2028.