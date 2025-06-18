Silva appointed as new Man City captain

NEW DELHI: Pep Guardiola has appointed Bernardo Silva as Manchester City’s new captain ahead of what might be the Portuguese midfielder’s final season at the club.

Silva, who joined City from AS Monaco in 2017, has become one of the most consistent and creative forces in the Guardiola era. With his contract running until 2026, the 29-year-old has hinted that this could be his final chapter in Manchester, with a potential return to his boyhood club Benfica on the cards.

“I know what I'm going to do, but it's not the time to talk about that,” Silva told reporters. “I'm very focused on my season. I'm very focused on performing well for Man City. When the time is due, I will talk about it.”

He added, “I have one year on my contract so obviously I can leave next season. I've had options in the past, like last year, and this year my option is to stay at Man City.”

Alongside Silva, Guardiola also appointed Rodri, Ruben Dias, and Erling Haaland as vice-captains — a move that emphasises both experience and the future of the squad. The City boss was clear about why he broke from tradition.

“For the first time in my career, I decided who would be my captain,” Guardiola said. “I didn't like what happened last season. I decided this season. Sometimes I want to be the boss and this time, I made the decision.”

The shake-up in leadership comes after a turbulent season where Kyle Walker was named captain only to be loaned out to AC Milan midway through the campaign. Although the English full-back returned to the squad after his loan, he is not part of the squad which is in the USA for the FIFA Club World Cup. Guardiola hinted that the leadership group might evolve further, saying, “At the end of this World Cup, maybe we will choose one or two more.”