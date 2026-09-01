Siddhesh Lad replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai captain for Ranji season

The Ranji season will kick off on October 11 and Mumbai will be taking on Chandigarh in their opening match.

Lad's appointment has been confirmed by a top official from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

The 34-year-old Lad, who returned to the Mumbai set up in 2024-25 after serving a one-year cool off period for having moved to Goa.

He had a stellar season with the bat last Ranji Trophy season, scoring 774 runs in eight matches at 77.40 with five centuries and one fifty.