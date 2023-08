Siddharth helps Vijay take lead against Grand Slam

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner M Siddharth’s six for 56 helped Vijay CC take a first innings lead against Grand Slam in the fifth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 149 for six, Grand Slam was dismissed for 187. By virtue of its innings lead, Vijay received five points while Grand Slam collected one.

BRIEF SCORES: Sea Hawks 461 drew with Nelson 282/8 in 84.2 overs (Robin Bist 48, J Gowri Sankar 57 not out, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 45, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 4/51, R Aushik Srinivas 4/84). Points: Nelson 1 (13); Sea Hawks 1 (8); Vijay 466 & 196/4 in 49.3 overs (N Jagadeesan 68, Pranav Kumar 65, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 3/42) drew with Grand Slam 187 in 67.4 overs (L Suryapprakash 42, M Shahrukh Khan 50, M Siddharth 6/56). Vijay 5 (21); Grand Slam 1 (9); Alwarpet 603/6 decl. & 69/2 in 21.4 overs drew with AGORC 283 in 89.2 overs (Adittya Varadharajan 56, S Ashwath 53, P Francis Rokins 56, Siddarth S Ahhuja 4/62, M Ashwin 3/67). Alwarpet 5 (12); AGORC 1 (9); UFCC (T Nagar) 416 & 59/3 in 11.3 overs (Muhammed Adnan Khan 40 not out) drew with Globe Trotters 272 in 71.4 overs (S. Ganesh 86, U Sushil 47, Monish Satish 53, Dharmendra Jadeja 4/118, M Mohammed 3/46). UFCC 5 (26); Trotters 1 (15); India Pistons 247 & 226/4 in 55 overs (S Sujay 98 not out, Rajat Paliwal 103 not out, R Sanjay Yadav 3/87) drew with MRC ‘A’ 440 in 109.3 overs (NS Chaturved 59, M Affan Khader 45, B Anirudh Sitaram 120, P Saravanakumar 44, Rajwinder Singh 5/158). MRC ‘A’ 5 (12); Pistons 1 (9)