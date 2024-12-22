Siddarth’s ton props up TN

CHENNAI: C Andre Siddarth’s century helped Tamil Nadu score 281 against Punjab on the first day of the quarter-finals of men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at TNCA Academy in Theni on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Siddarth rose to the occasion with a gritty 108 (106b, 15x4, 2x6), his first ton of the season. In reply, Punjab was struggling at 55 for four.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 281 in 68 overs (LR Nawin 26, Abhinav Kannan 25, C Andre Siddarth 108, RS Ambrish 34, BK Kishore 27, Garv Kumar 3/43, Shubham Rana 2/58) vs Punjab 55/4 in 22 overs (BK Kishore 2/20)