Begin typing your search...

    Siddarth’s ton props up TN

    Opting to bat first, Siddarth rose to the occasion with a gritty 108 (106b, 15x4, 2x6), his first ton of the season

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Dec 2024 9:10 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-22 15:40:32  )
    Siddarth’s ton props up TN
    X

    C Andre Siddarth

    CHENNAI: C Andre Siddarth’s century helped Tamil Nadu score 281 against Punjab on the first day of the quarter-finals of men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at TNCA Academy in Theni on Sunday.

    Opting to bat first, Siddarth rose to the occasion with a gritty 108 (106b, 15x4, 2x6), his first ton of the season. In reply, Punjab was struggling at 55 for four.

    Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 281 in 68 overs (LR Nawin 26, Abhinav Kannan 25, C Andre Siddarth 108, RS Ambrish 34, BK Kishore 27, Garv Kumar 3/43, Shubham Rana 2/58) vs Punjab 55/4 in 22 overs (BK Kishore 2/20)

    C Andre SiddarthTNCACricket
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick