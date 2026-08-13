TNPL 2026: Shyam Sundar's unbeaten century takes Trichy Grand Cholas to 196

The Trichy team scored 196 for six in its allotted 20 overs.

Shyam Sundar's impressive century was dotted with eight boundaries and seven over the ropes, and came at a strike rate of more than 182.

What made it all the more noteworthy was the fact that other than him, only Rajkumar K (37 off 33) and Jagatheesan Kousik (20 off 10) were the only batters to cross double figures, while the remaining five batters together contributed only a meagre 25 runs.