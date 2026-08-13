TNPL 2026: Shyam Sundar's unbeaten century takes Trichy Grand Cholas to 196

CHENNAI: Left-arm batter S Shyam Sundar almost single handedly took Trichy Grand Cholas to a battling score, remaining not out on 104 off 57 balls, in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match against iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on Thursday (August 13).
The Trichy team scored 196 for six in its allotted 20 overs.
Shyam Sundar's impressive century was dotted with eight boundaries and seven over the ropes, and came at a strike rate of more than 182.
What made it all the more noteworthy was the fact that other than him, only Rajkumar K (37 off 33) and Jagatheesan Kousik (20 off 10) were the only batters to cross double figures, while the remaining five batters together contributed only a meagre 25 runs.
Former India pacer T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for iDream, pegging the rivals back by claiming the wicket of opener Suresh Kumar for just two runs in the first over itself when the scoreboard was just three.
But Shyam and Rajkumar steadied the innings and provided a solid foundation, taking the team to 75 runs in 9.1 overs.
Natarajan finished with 2/32 in his four overs.
Tiruppur's openers, Tushar Raheja (4) and Amit Sathvik (6) were at the crease at the time of going to press.