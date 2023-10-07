Shubman’s down with fever, raises concern in Indian camp

CHENNAI: The Indian team has a major concern ahead of its opening World Cup game against Australia as the in-form Shubman Gill is suspected to be suffering from dengue and the batter is a doubtful starter for Sunday’s match against Australia.

Gill, India’s most prolific batter in ODIs in recent times, is reportedly down with high fever and will be tested for dengue before a final call is taken on the matter.

In a press conference held at MA Chidambaram stadium ahead of the big clash, Coach Rahul Dravid said “The medical team is monitoring him very closely; we still have about 36 hours. Let’s see what decision they take, Shubman is certainly feeling better.”

The recovery from dengue normally takes 7-10 days for a player to be match-fit again. However, if there is a significant drop in the platelet count, it could take much more time.

While Gill could be a non-starter against Australia, there is a high chance that he won’t play against Afghanistan on October 11 and Pakistan on Oct 14 in case the recovery takes more time.

“Let’s not jump the gun. If it’s normal viral fever, he could play on antibiotics but it’s completely the medical team’s call,” the BCCI source further added.

Gill, who has scored 1,200 runs this season, has forged a successful opening stand with skipper Rohit Sharma of late. If he is absent for a long period of time, it could well be a big setback for the Indian team.